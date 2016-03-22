March 22 United Airlines

* Will waive change fees and any differences in fare for customers who choose to rebook their travel to brussels through april 1, 2016

* Canceling ua950 from washington dulles international airport,ua999 from newark liberty international airport to brussels this evening

* Airline also canceling its scheduled departures from brussels tomorrow to washington (ua951) and newark (ua998) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)