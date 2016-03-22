BRIEF-New Flyer Industries says NJ TRANSIT awarded unit second year of 6-year contract
* NJ TRANSIT awards MCI the second year of the 6-year contract for 185 commuter coaches
March 22 Insys Therapeutics Inc
* Extended prescription drug user fee act (pdufa) action date for syndros tm from april 1, 2016 until july 1, 2016
* Says fda determined information constituted major amendment to nda and exercised its option to extend pdufa date
* Says voluntarily submitted information related to scheduling of syndros under controlled substances act
* Dovetail Insurance and Duck Creek Technologies announce strategic relationship