March 22 Insys Therapeutics Inc

* Extended prescription drug user fee act (pdufa) action date for syndros tm from april 1, 2016 until july 1, 2016

* Says fda determined information constituted major amendment to nda and exercised its option to extend pdufa date

* Says voluntarily submitted information related to scheduling of syndros under controlled substances act