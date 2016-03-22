BRIEF-New Flyer Industries says NJ TRANSIT awarded unit second year of 6-year contract
* NJ TRANSIT awards MCI the second year of the 6-year contract for 185 commuter coaches
March 22 Air Methods Corp
* Board has approved binding proposal to amend co's certification of incorporation and bylaws to declassify board of directors
* Air methods will expand size of its board of directors and add voce nominee joseph whitters as a new independent director
* With addition of whitters, air methods board now includes 12 directors, 11 of whom are independent
* Pursuant to its agreement with air methods, voce has agreed to certain customary standstill and voting provisions
* Dovetail Insurance and Duck Creek Technologies announce strategic relationship