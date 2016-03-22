BRIEF-Wells Fargo announces $20 mln expansion of Innovation Incubator
* Wells Fargo expands innovation incubator with additional $20 million
March 22 Bel Fuse Inc :
* Effective on March 21, co entered second amendment to credit agreement
* Amendment serves in pertinent part to modify date by which co is obligated to make excess cash flow prepayments in 2016 Source text (1.usa.gov/1PpLA22) Further company coverage:
* Motorola Solutions to launch suite of public safety mobile applications