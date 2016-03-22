BRIEF-New Flyer Industries says NJ TRANSIT awarded unit second year of 6-year contract
* NJ TRANSIT awards MCI the second year of the 6-year contract for 185 commuter coaches
March 22 Nasdaq Inc
* On March 17, 2016, Nasdaq, Inc. entered into a credit agreement
* Credit agreement includes an option for Nasdaq to propose an increase in aggregate amount by up to $200 million
* Credit agreement matures, and all amounts outstanding thereunder will be due and payable in full, on November 25, 2019
* As of March 17, 2016, loans in an aggregate principal amount of $400 million were drawn under credit facility
* Credit agreement provides for a $400 million senior unsecured term loan facility Source text 1.usa.gov/1q0FQaq Further company coverage:
* NJ TRANSIT awards MCI the second year of the 6-year contract for 185 commuter coaches
* Dovetail Insurance and Duck Creek Technologies announce strategic relationship