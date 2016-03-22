BRIEF-New Flyer Industries says NJ TRANSIT awarded unit second year of 6-year contract
* NJ TRANSIT awards MCI the second year of the 6-year contract for 185 commuter coaches
March 22 Computer Sciences Corp
* Entered into a term loan agreement
* Us term loan is scheduled to mature on march 21, 2021
* Us term loan is unsecured and initial draw thereunder is $525 million
* To use proceeds from loan to partially repay amounts drawn under co's revolving credit facilities to redeem co's 6.5% notes due 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Dovetail Insurance and Duck Creek Technologies announce strategic relationship