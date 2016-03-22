March 22 Computer Sciences Corp

* Entered into a term loan agreement

* Us term loan is scheduled to mature on march 21, 2021

* Us term loan is unsecured and initial draw thereunder is $525 million

To use proceeds from loan to partially repay amounts drawn under co's revolving credit facilities to redeem co's 6.5% notes due 2018