BRIEF-Dovetail Insurance and Duck Creek Technologies announce strategic relationship
* Dovetail Insurance and Duck Creek Technologies announce strategic relationship
March 22 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
* New Jersey outlook revised to negative from stable on continued pension pressures
* Outlook revision reflects potential for New Jersey's situation to worsen over next year or two based on current litigation, proposed legislation
* Affirmed 'A' rating on New Jersey's GO bonds, 'A-' rating on state's appropriation-backed debt
* Outlook revision reflects view of significant long-term pressures New Jersey is under, related to its post employment benefits Source text (bit.ly/1ULuMtf) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
BRUSSELS, April 11 Most bad loans held by Italian banks do not need to be sold immediately, the governor of the Bank of Italy said on Tuesday, in a bid to quell pressure on some of the country's lenders which are saddled by non-soured credit.