March 22 Exone Co :

* Consolidated sales for Q4 were $16.2 million, up 3 pct compared with $15.8 million in prior-year period

* 2015-End backlog of $16.5 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.08

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.15, revenue view $14.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S