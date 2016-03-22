BRIEF-Wells Fargo announces $20 mln expansion of Innovation Incubator
* Wells Fargo expands innovation incubator with additional $20 million
March 22 Nikkei:
* Watami will join retail electricity market following its full deregulation in april - Nikkei
* The operation, which will launch in May, will cover Hokkaido, Kyushu And most of the Honshu region - Nikkei
* Tokyo-based subsidiary Watami Farm & Energy will accept applications starting this month - Nikkei Source text s.nikkei.com/1WGAOKE Further company coverage:
* Motorola Solutions to launch suite of public safety mobile applications