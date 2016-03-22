BRIEF-Wells Fargo announces $20 mln expansion of Innovation Incubator
* Wells Fargo expands innovation incubator with additional $20 million
March 22 (Reuters) -
* Twitter considering new product 'stickers' that would let user add images to photos before tweeting them out - Recode Source text - on.recode.net/1ReQiW8
* Motorola Solutions to launch suite of public safety mobile applications