BRIEF-Motorola Solutions says to launch suite of public safety mobile applications
* Motorola Solutions to launch suite of public safety mobile applications
March 22 Conagra Foods :
* Conagra Foods says will begin adding labels to products nationwide by july 2016 to meet Vermont's GMO labeling requirements
* Conagra Foods says addressing state-by-state labeling requirements adds "significant complications and costs for food companies" Source text - bit.ly/1T5CH4A
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Motorola Solutions to launch suite of public safety mobile applications
VANCOUVER, April 11 British Columbia's ruling Liberal Party and the opposition New Democratic Party were in a dead heat as election campaigning kicked off in the western Canadian province on Tuesday, four weeks before voters go to the polls.