BRIEF-Oxley Holdings announces pricing of notes due 2021
* 2021 notes will bear interest at a fixed rate of 6.375 per cent. Per annum and will mature on 21 april 2021.
March 22 Emerald Oil Inc
* Emerald Oil files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court - court filing
* Lists assets in the $10 million to $50 million range, liabilities in the $100 million to $500 million range Source: (1.usa.gov/1RfeSGo) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee)
