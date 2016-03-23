March 23 Cham Paper Group Holding AG :

* FY revenue of CHF 194.3 million ($199.49 million) vs CHF 216.8 million a year ago

* FY net result at CHF 0.5 million vs CHF 1.8 million a year ago

* Proposes dividend of CHF 3.00 per share

* Expects in 2016 clear improvement in operating profit in ballpark of EBIT achieved in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9740 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)