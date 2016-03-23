March 23 Phoenix Group Holdings

* Phoenix Group Holdings - 2015 annual results

* Believe impact of regulatory developments will change landscape of UK life insurance industry, providing Phoenix with a number of opportunities to grow our business- CEO

* New long-term cash generation target for 2016 - 2020 of £2.0 bln, in line with maturity of revised bank facility

* 2016 cash generation target of £350 mln - £450 mln

* Shareholder capital coverage ratio of 154% as at 31 december 2015

* Solvency ii surplus over solvency capital requirements ("SCR") of £1.3 bln as at 31 December 2015; compared with a PLHL ICA surplus of £0.6 bln as at 31 December 2015

* Received PRA approval for use of full internal model for solvency ii

* Financial leverage of 37.8% as at 31 December 2015 (2014: 39.3%), reflecting bank debt repayments of £190 mln in 2015

* Market consistent embedded value ('MCEV') of £2.5 bln as at 31 december 2015 (2014: £2.6 bln)

* Delivered MCEV enhancing management actions of £205 mln in 2015 and achieved £400 mln target between 2014 - 2016 a year ahead of schedule

* Cash generation in line with target range and £205 mln of incremental embedded value achieved

* Total div 53.4 pence/shr

* Final div 26.7 pence/shr