BRIEF-Bioxyne requests trading halt
* Requests trading halt pending announcement in relation to an acquisition and capital raising
March 23 Astrazeneca Plc
* Study missed primary efficacy endpoint
* Astrazeneca reports top-line results from Brilinta Socrates trial in stroke
* Fewer events observed in Brilinta arm but trend did not reach statistical significance
* In second half of 2016, data are expected from ongoing Euclid trial in peripheral arterial disease
* On April 7, CFO Eric Bjerkholt informed co of his resignation from all of his positions at co effective as of April 27, 2017