March 23 Active Biotech Ab

* Active biotech plans to develop tasquinimod for the treatment of multiple myeloma

* Says patent application for the treatment of multiple myeloma with the company's compound tasquinimod will be public within short

* Says with this application, treatment of multiple myeloma with tasquinimod is potentially protected until 2035

* Says a preclinical program was performed and very good results were achieved in models for multiple myeloma

* Says will actively seek a collaboration partner for the development of tasquinimod within this indication

* Says during 2016 orphan drug status applications for tasquinimod treatment of multiple myeloma are planned to be submitted to authorities in the EU and USA

* Multiple myeloma is an incurable form of blood cancer where the plasma cells in the bone marrow grow uncontrollably while other blood forming cells such as white and red blood cells and blood platelets are suppressed

* Says total market for multiple myeloma drugs amounted to 7.8 billion usd in 2013 (globaldata 2015)