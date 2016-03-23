March 23 Mondo TV France SA :

* FY revenue 3.4 million euros ($3.80 million) versus 4.2 million euros a year ago

* FY net profit 0.3 million euros versus 0.2 million euros a year ago

* Proposes dividend of 0.0012 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8937 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)