Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 23 Leoni
* Divisional chief says must cut jobs in wiring systems operations
* Divisional chief says especially romania is affected, but also other plants
* CEO says search for new cfo ongoing, process not finished yet
* CEO says long-term goal is 7 percent ebit margin, but don't want to commit to next two, three, four years
* Division chief says talks with labour reps on job cuts ongoing, expects concrete numbers in 3 mths
* CEO says we assume that we can improve again in 2017 Further company coverage:
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order