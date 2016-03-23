March 23 Tinc Comm VA
* H2 net profit 4.8 million ($5.38 million) resulting in
a year-to-date net profit over 2015 of 6.1 million or 8.5
million before one-off IPO related costs
* H2 net asset value (NAV) is at 152.3 million or 11.17
per share (versus 149.4 million or 10.96 per share on June
30, 2015)
* Confirms dividend target of 0.4675 per share over the
full financial year ending June 30
* Says with both the portfolio FMV and the NAV of TINC
increased, it is now well on track to exceed the full year
forecasts of the IPO and deliver the projected dividend to our
shareholders
