UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 23 Game Digital Plc
* Roup results impacted by challenging UK market as previously announced; strong spanish performance with like-for-like sales up 16.1% on a local currency basis
* Interim dividend per share of 1.67 pence (£2.8 million) approved by board
* Trading in second half of year has been in line with our expectations and group expects to deliver a small, positive EBITDA for 27 week period ending 30 July 2016.
* Adjusted EBITDA of £33.1 million, ahead of c£30 million guidance provided in january (2015: £43.0 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.