March 23 Kotipizza Group Oyj :

* Nov-Jan comparable net sales 14.6 million euros ($16.34 million) versus 12.9 million euros year ago

* Nov-Jan comparable EBITDA 1.2 million euros versus 1.0 million euros year ago

* Group estimates for full financial year that chain-based net sales from continuing operations will grow by over 5 percent in 2017

* Sees 2017 comparable EBITDA will grow as compared to previous year

* Proposes 0.35 euros per share distribution from fund for invested unrestricted equity