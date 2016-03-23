March 23 William Hill Plc

* Broader William Hill Group continues to trade well and is overall in line with our internal expectations.

* First, from a regulatory perspective, we have seen an acceleration in number of time-outs and automatic self-exclusions over recent weeks and this is impacting level of actives across online business, particularly in gaming

* Second, gross win margins for online are 1.9 percentage points below expectations in period at 6.2%

* Now expect group's operating profit 1 for 2016 to be in range of £260-280m, subject to normalised gross win margins in rest of year

* Confirms that it is in advanced discussions with a partner which would see it invest in openbet.