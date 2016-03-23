Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 23 Morizon SA :
* Signs agreements to buy 100 percent of Finpack Sp. z o.o.
* To buy 32 percent of Finpack for 1.5 million zlotys ($394,063) and 68 percent stake in swap for company's shares at 1.41 zlotys per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8065 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order