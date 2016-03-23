BRIEF-Bioxyne requests trading halt
* Requests trading halt pending announcement in relation to an acquisition and capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Selvita SA :
* Gets 29.9 million zloty ($7.9 million) subsidy from Narodowe Centrum Badan i Rozwoju (National Center for Research and Development) for personalized cancer therapy project
* Value of project of is 43.8 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8055 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On April 7, CFO Eric Bjerkholt informed co of his resignation from all of his positions at co effective as of April 27, 2017