BRIEF-Bioxyne requests trading halt
Requests trading halt pending announcement in relation to an acquisition and capital raising
March 23 Paul Hartmann AG :
* FY sales revenues rose by 4.2 pct to 1,941.0 million euros ($2.17 billion)
* FY EBIT improved at an even greater pace, namely by 8.4 pct to 132.7 million euros
* FY consolidated earnings after taxes also far exceeded the previous year's figure, with a plus of 8.2 pct to 84.8 million euros
* To propose that the dividend per share be raised from 6.50 euros to 6.70 euros
* Carefully optimistic that in 2016 will achieve moderate growth in sales revenues and a slight rise in EBIT
On the basis of organic growth plans to moderately improve the group's net financial position
* On April 7, CFO Eric Bjerkholt informed co of his resignation from all of his positions at co effective as of April 27, 2017