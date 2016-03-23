March 23 Petrus Resources Ltd :
* Total proved plus probable reserves increased from 40.6
mmboe in 2014 to 49.2 mmboe in 2015
* Currently has hedges in place for approximately 65 pct of
its 2016 forecast production volumes
* Production in Q4 averaged 8,172 boe per day, a decrease of
17 pct
* Says board of directors approved a base capital budget of
$11.0 million for first half of 2016
* Production significantly impacted during the year as a
result of third party pipeline restrictions which limited
production
* Oil and natural gas revenue $20.5 million at Dec 31,2015
versus $22 million at Sept 30,2015
* Currently has hedges in place for about 65 pct of 2016
forecast production volumes, about 35 pct of its 2017 forecast
production volumes
* Capital budget for first half of 2016 is expected to be
funded with a portion of cash flow
* Petrus Resources Ltd qtrly loss per share $1.04
