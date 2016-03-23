March 23 Indata SA :

* Signs agreement with Poland's National Centre for Research and Development (NCBiR) for subsidy of 5.4 million zlotys ($1.4 million) for its bioinformatics tools for drug discovery development project

* Total value of the company's project is 7.9 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8022 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)