March 23 Foresight Energy LP

* Foresight Energy LLC, Foresight Energy Finance Corp and Co extended term of existing forbearance agreement

* As a result of the extension, forbearance period runs through March 29, 2016, unless further extended by consenting lenders

* Extended term of existing forbearance agreement entered into on December 18, 2015 with holders of issuers' 7.875% notes due 2021