BRIEF-Alliance Healthcare Services to go private with merger agreement
* Alliance Healthcare Services enters into definitive merger agreement; transaction would result in company going private
March 23 Henry Schein Inc
* Has entered into a definitive transaction to expand its presence in Japan
* Says expects transaction to be neutral to financial results
* As a result of transaction, co will own a 50 pct interest in One Piece Corp, unit of J. Morita
* Financial terms of transaction were not disclosed
* Care Capital Properties to acquire portfolio of six behavioral health hospitals for $400 million