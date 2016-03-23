Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 23 Init Innovation In Traffic Systems AG :
* Expects revenues of about 100 million euros ($111.78 million) with a slight decline in margins for 2016. This corresponds to an operating profit (EBIT) of approximately 8 million euros
* Incoming orders to be expected in 2016 of around 110 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8946 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order