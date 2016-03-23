March 23 Init Innovation In Traffic Systems AG :

* Expects revenues of about 100 million euros ($111.78 million) with a slight decline in margins for 2016. This corresponds to an operating profit (EBIT) of approximately 8 million euros

* Incoming orders to be expected in 2016 of around 110 million euros