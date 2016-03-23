March 23 Votum SA :

* Signs a 9.4 million zloty ($2.47 million) investment loan with ING Bank Slaski SA

* To use the loan for a purchase of a plot of land with a property on it from Centre Of Trade Estate S.A. for 13.5 mln zlotys gross

* The loan has been granted until March 5, 2026, and will bear the WIBOR3M interest plus the bank's margin of 2 pct Source text for Eikon: and

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8081 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)