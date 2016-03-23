March 23 Pankl Racing Systems AG :

* Has been informed by Pierer Industrie AG that Takeover Commission with notification of 23 March 2016 has finally prohibited publication of tender document

* Takeover commission is of opinion that calculation of supplementary payment guarantee should be based on market price of securities offered in exchange on a specific date

* Due to final prohibition of publication of tender document, exchange offer must not be carried out