Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 23 Octo Technology SA :
* FY operating income 3.8 million euros ($4.25 million) versus 1.8 million euros year ago
* FY net income group share 2.8 million euros versus 1.4 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1pyMfcs Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8951 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order