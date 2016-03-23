March 23 Conafi Prestito SpA :

* FY operating income at 5.7 million euros ($6.37 million) versus loss of 3.8 million euros a year ago

* FY net loss of 3.1 million euros versus loss of 11.9 million euros a year ago Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8951 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)