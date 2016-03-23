UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 23 Nikkei:
* Panasonic will scrap its 10 trillion yen ($88.7 billion) group sales target for the fiscal year ending March 2019 - Nikkei
* Panasonic will split operations into two segments and assign each a sales target - Nikkei
* Panasonic will instead aim for a sales target of about 9 trillion yen without setting a target date - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1pIzwom) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.