March 23 Evertec Inc
* Identified accounting position that required reevaluation
of net operating loss pertaining to certain 2010 expenditures
* Financial statements as of dec. 31, 2014 and 2013 and
years ended dec 31, 2014, and quarterly period in 2014, 2015
should not be relied upon
* Net operating loss resulted in deferred tax asset of about
$14 million as of dec 31, 2010
* Management estimates restatement impact on income from
operations for non-reliance periods, unaudited 2015 periods to
be immaterial
* Says plans to restate its financial statements for
non-reliance periods
* Currently analyzing impact error may have on evaluation of
internal controls over financial reporting
