BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway says intends to sell 1.9 mln Wells Fargo shares in near future
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc says in near future, intend to sell 1.9 million shares of Wells Fargo in addition to shares being reported on Wednesday's form 4
March 23 (Reuters) -
* Transcanada Corp spokesman says have not retained JPMorgan to explore sale of minority stake in Mexican natural gas pipelines business at this point
* Transcanada Corp spokesman says co has retained JPMorgan to act as adviser to look at selling its power business in the U.S. Northeast Further company coverage: [TRP.TO JPM.N] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Capital Power announces acquisition of Decatur Energy Center and a $183 million subscription receipt offering