March 23 (Reuters) -

* Transcanada Corp spokesman says have not retained JPMorgan to explore sale of minority stake in Mexican natural gas pipelines business at this point

* Transcanada Corp spokesman says co has retained JPMorgan to act as adviser to look at selling its power business in the U.S. Northeast Further company coverage: [TRP.TO JPM.N]