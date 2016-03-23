BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway says intends to sell 1.9 mln Wells Fargo shares in near future
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc says in near future, intend to sell 1.9 million shares of Wells Fargo in addition to shares being reported on Wednesday's form 4
March 23 KeyCorp :
* KeyCorp and First Niagara Financial Group announce shareholder approval of merger
* Out of votes cast at each of special meetings, over 90% were in favor of merger
* Merger is still subject to regulatory approvals, closing of merger is anticipated during Q3 of 2016
* Capital Power announces acquisition of Decatur Energy Center and a $183 million subscription receipt offering