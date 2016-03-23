March 23 KeyCorp :

* KeyCorp and First Niagara Financial Group announce shareholder approval of merger

* Out of votes cast at each of special meetings, over 90% were in favor of merger

* Merger is still subject to regulatory approvals, closing of merger is anticipated during Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)