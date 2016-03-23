BRIEF-Bioxyne requests trading halt
* Requests trading halt pending announcement in relation to an acquisition and capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Euromedis Groupe SA :
* H1 consolidated revenue of 35.7 million euro versus 35.2 million euro ($39.35 million) a year ago
* H1 operating income of 0.9 million euro versus 1.4 million euro a year ago
* H1 net income of 0.6 million euro versus 0.9 million euro a year ago
* The group anticipates for the year 2015/16 an increase of organic sales of around 4 to 5 pct
* The group thus remains confident about its target of a turnover of around 100 million euro by 2016/2017 Source text: bit.ly/1RzzE5E Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8945 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Requests trading halt pending announcement in relation to an acquisition and capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On April 7, CFO Eric Bjerkholt informed co of his resignation from all of his positions at co effective as of April 27, 2017