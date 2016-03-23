March 23 Warehouses De Pauw CVA :

* Private placement of a ten-year bond for a total amount of 60 million euros ($67.08 million)

* Bond maturing in 2026

* Fixed annualized gross yield of 2.50 pct with respect to 62 pctof placement

Variable annualized gross yield based in Euribor 3 months plus credit spread with respect to 38 pct of placement