March 23 Nationale Bank Van Belgie NV :

* In 2015, bank made a net profit after tax of 550 million euro ($614.9 million), down by 130 million euro, or 19 pct

* Dividend policy remains unchanged, giving a gross dividend of 135.41 euro per share, a drop of 6.6 pct compared with year 2014 ($1 = 0.8945 euros)