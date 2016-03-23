Panama inflation cools in March on fall in transport prices
PANAMA CITY, April 12 Annual inflation in Panama cooled in March compared with February, as prices for transportation, food and beverages slid, official data showed on Wednesday.
March 23 S&P:
* Ratings on five Illinois public universities placed on Creditwatch Negative due to state budget impasse
* Continuing budget impasse could significantly impair the five universities' ability or willingness to make debt payments
* Creditwatch Negative listing reflects potential for negative rating actions due to prolonged state impasse, budgetary challenges for fiscal 2016 Source text - bit.ly/1pImHKL
PANAMA CITY, April 12 Annual inflation in Panama cooled in March compared with February, as prices for transportation, food and beverages slid, official data showed on Wednesday.
April 12 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc withdrew its application to the Federal Reserve to boost its ownership stake in Wells Fargo & Co above 10 percent, and is instead selling 9 million shares to keep it below that threshold.