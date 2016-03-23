BRIEF-Altech Chemicals announces $2 mln share placement to MAA Group
* Announces a $2 million share placement to existing cornerstone investor, MAA Group Berhad
March 23 M&C SpA :
* FY net profit of 0.7 million euros ($782,530.00) versus loss of 6.7 million euros a year ago
* FY revenue from sales and services at 23,333 euros versus 160,000 euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8945 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 12 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc withdrew its application to the Federal Reserve to boost its ownership stake in Wells Fargo & Co above 10 percent, and is instead selling 9 million shares to keep it below that threshold.