WRAPUP 5-U.S.-Russia relations at another low after Syria attacks
* Volley of hostile statements timed as Tillerson sits for talks
March 23 Pharmagest Interactive SA :
* Malta informatique, a Pharmagest Group subsidiary, announces acquisition of DICSIT, a specialist in information systems for HADs (hospitals at home) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Volley of hostile statements timed as Tillerson sits for talks
April 12 Embattled Fox News TV anchor Bill O'Reilly maintained strong viewership ratings ahead of his two-week vacation, even after more than 50 advertisers pulled their commercials from "The O'Reilly Factor" news show, according to Nielsen.