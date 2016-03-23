BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway says intends to sell 1.9 mln Wells Fargo shares in near future
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc says in near future, intend to sell 1.9 million shares of Wells Fargo in addition to shares being reported on Wednesday's form 4
March 23 The California Public Employees' Retirement System
* Entered into an agreement to purchase up to a 25 percent ownership stake in desert sunlight investment holdings LLC
* Calpers' infrastructure program to purchase stake in California solar power generation company
* Will purchase ownership stake from Sumitomo Corporation of Americas through its Gulf Pacific Power LLC account
* Two solar photovoltaic power generation facilities near palm springs began commercial operations in late 2014 with capacity of 550 MWAC Source text (bit.ly/1q2CrYP) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc says in near future, intend to sell 1.9 million shares of Wells Fargo in addition to shares being reported on Wednesday's form 4
* Capital Power announces acquisition of Decatur Energy Center and a $183 million subscription receipt offering