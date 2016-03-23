March 23 The California Public Employees' Retirement System

* Entered into an agreement to purchase up to a 25 percent ownership stake in desert sunlight investment holdings LLC

* Calpers' infrastructure program to purchase stake in California solar power generation company

* Will purchase ownership stake from Sumitomo Corporation of Americas through its Gulf Pacific Power LLC account

* Two solar photovoltaic power generation facilities near palm springs began commercial operations in late 2014 with capacity of 550 MWAC