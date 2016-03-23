BRIEF-Taseko Mines says new, long-term agreement was ratified by unionized employees at Gibraltar
* Announce that a new, long-term agreement was ratified by its unionized employees at Gibraltar
March 23 Ebay Inc
* Cto stephen fisher's 2015 total compensation was $7.2 million
* Ceo devin wenig's 2015 total compensation was $14.5 million versus $10.5 million in 2014 - sec filing
* Cfo scott schenkel's 2015 total compensation was $9.6 million Source text: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Announce that a new, long-term agreement was ratified by its unionized employees at Gibraltar
NEW YORK, April 12 The sculptor of Wall Street's "Charging Bull" statue is seeing red over New York City's decision to keep in place the "Fearless Girl" statue that now stares it down, saying his legal rights were violated.