March 24 Schmolz & Bickenbach AG :

* Revenue in 2015 lower by 6.6 pct at 2.68 billion euros compared to 2.87 billion euros in 2014

* Sees 2016 unchanged sales volumes compared to 2015 and an adjusted EBITDA between 150 million euros and 190 million euros

* FY EBITDA of 159 million euros lower than last year with 246.6 million euros

* FY net loss 166.8 million euros versus profit 50.0 million euros year ago