March 24 Lucas Bols BV :

* Revenue for the full year 2015/16 is expected to be 4-6% lower compared to 2014/15

* Says net profit is expected to increase to  11 - 12 million in 2015/16 from  3.8 million in 2014/15 (excluding IPO costs)

* Operating profit for the full year 2015/16 is expected to be lower than the operating profit (excluding IPO costs) in 2014/15

* Excluding currency effects and one-off stock reductions (with an effect of around  2 million), operating profit is expected to be around 8-9% lower in 2015/16 Source text: bit.ly/1XP3O3b Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)