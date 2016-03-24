UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 24 Venue Retail Group
* Says sets new financial targets, adpopts new strategy
* Says board decides on fully guaranteed 132 million SEK new preferential rights issue
* Says subscription price in 132 mln SEK issue 1 crown per series B share
* Says board proposes directed issue of series C shares to all holders of the convertible loan of around 79 million SEK convertible loan
* Says guaranteed issue and convertible loan redemption adds total 211 million SEK in equity
* Says to close 35 stores
* Says overview and closing of stores will give one-off costs of 164 mln SEK of which 119 mln SEK will hit Q2 and 45 mln SEK in Q3
* Says sets new target to reach 5-7 percent EBIT margin on accessories within 3-5 years
* Says sets new target to reach 7-9 pct EBIT margin on shoes within 3-5 yrs
* Strategic review includes among other things structural transactions, capital structure and other possible changes, all in order to achieve a long-term financial stability and profitability
* Parallel to the long-term package of measures, the company will continue to evaluate other strategic alternatives in order to quickly achieve satisfactory profitability Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.