March 24 Gfi Informatique SA

* Announces the acquisition of the IMPAQ Group

* Says IMPAQ Group has more than 200 employees working from three sites in Poland, German-speaking Switzerland and the UK, and posted 2015 sales of more than EUR 13 million ($14.51 million) via a portfolio comprising IT services and software publishing